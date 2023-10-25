After missing the Brooklyn Nets' final two preseason games with an ankle sprain, Dennis Smith Jr. is expected to play in Brooklyn's season opener Wednesday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Smith was in a walking boot following the injury, which occurred while landing on a defender's foot during Brooklyn's Oct. 12 exhibition vs. Maccabi Ra'anana. However, he rejoined practice as a limited participant on Sunday and ramped up to a full participant on Tuesday.

The former lottery pick signed with the Nets on a minimum contract this summer after playing last season in Charlotte. Dennis Smith Jr. emerged as one of the NBA's top point-of-attack defenders last season, ranking in the 99th percentile in defensive estimated plus-minus, per dunksandthrees.com.

That tenacious defense caught the Nets' eye, so much so that they told Smith he was “a priority” ahead of free agency.

Brooklyn is incorporating more drop coverage against the pick-and-roll this season, a change aimed at improving their 28th-ranked defensive rebounding. The coverage places a huge premium on screen navigation, an area Smith excelled with the Hornets. That skill played a role in the 24-year-old's recruitment, with the guard emphasizing his defensive versatility to head coach Jacque Vaughn during his free agency meeting.

“I explained to him that I see that your scheme is a switching thing, but that's what makes me unique on defense. I can get through ball screens and navigate and things like that,” Smith said during training camp.

Offensively, Smith's lack of a three-point shot is cause for concern at 21.7 percent on 1.5 attempts per game over his last two seasons, especially given Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton's presence in the rotation as non-shooters. He will need to be an overwhelming positive defensively, creating turnovers and running the floor in transition to compensate for his limitations as a floor spacer in the half-court offense.

Dennis Smith Jr. joins a Nets backcourt rotation that includes Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas ahead of opening night against the Cavs.