The Brooklyn Nets have yet to get a look at their new-look starting five through two preseason games. After straining his hamstring days before training camp, Cam Johnson has been held out of training camp thus far.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn is optimistic that the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter could join practice next week. However, Vaughn wouldn't commit to Johnson appearing in one of Brooklyn's two remaining preseason games, as the team wants to ensure he's ready for opening night Oct. 25 vs. Cleveland.

“I’m gonna be extremely cautious,” Vaughn said of Johnson at Saturday's Practice in the Park. “I’d rather have him available that first game versus Cleveland than try to speed him along and play him in a preseason game. But no setbacks, which is good. He’s heading in the right direction.”

Johnson, Brooklyn's top three-point shooter, is a crucial piece of the Nets' starting unit as they attempt to create sufficient spacing around Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton. The 28-year-old is a career 39.3 percent shooter from deep on 5.6 attempts per game. Johnson also flashed a growing repertoire as an on-ball creator after stepping into an expanded role with Brooklyn late last season.

HAVE A HALF, CAM JOHNSON. 22 points (Playoff career-high)

4 threes

9/13 FG 📺: TNT | Game 2 | PHI Leads 1-0#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/e8smk0R9tm — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2023

Vaughn didn't sound as optimistic about Dennis Smith Jr., who was in a walking boot after turning his ankle in Thursday's preseason win. The coach said the free-agent acquisition will be out for at least a week.

“We're being precautionary with the boot. It’s an ankle sprain. He’s got some bone bruising, so we’ll see what he looks like a week from now,” Vaughn said. “Luckily, I think no ligament damage, so we’ll take that.”

Smith was expected to man the point with Brooklyn's second unit after signing for the minimum this offseason. The former lottery pick revitalized his career last season with Charlotte, establishing himself as one of the NBA's top point-of-attack defenders.

Beyond that, Lonnie Walker IV practiced in full Saturday after suffering a right wrist contusion Thursday. Nic Claxton (glute) and Day'Ron Sharpe (ankle) are day-to-day after missing Thursday's game.