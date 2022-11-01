Steve Nash’s first statement after Nets firing

Tuesday afternoon the Brooklyn Nets have decided to part ways with head coach Steve Nash, firing the head coach just a couple weeks into his second season. After the news broke, Nash released a heartfelt statement posted through social media.

“Thank you Brooklyn.

A very heartfelt thanks to Jose and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets. It was an amazing experience with many challenged that I’m incredibly grateful for.

It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office every day. I’m especially grateful for my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism.

Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash’s will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around,” Nash released.”

Steve Nash has had a rough go of it in Brooklyn since he first started last year. There had been rumors that Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted Nash out this offseason. There were also reports that Irving would pick a few players and hold practices after the team finished practice. Players have disregarded him and the all of that finally appears to have come to a head.

Yet, Nash is still taking the high road with this statement. The NBA Hall of Fame point guard might not have been ready to coach, but he deserves respect.