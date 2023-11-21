Additionally, the patch adds updated visuals for the Aston Martin AMR23.

The new F1 23 Patch 1.17 dropped, adding the Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 “Golden Era” Livery. This includes the race, suit, helmets, and more. Additionally, the patch adds updated visuals for the Aston Martin AMR23. Lastly, the F1 23 Patch 1.17 addresses multiple issues with the game. These issues were present in Ranked Multiplayer, F1 World, and Multiplayer Grand Prix. Without further ado, it's time to see everything new in the latest update.

F1 23 Patch 1.17 Notes

The latest patch for #F123 – v1.17 – is now live across all platforms 🛠 Here are the changes that have been made, including adding @ScuderiaFerrari's #LasVegasGP livery for a limited-time 🎰 — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) November 20, 2023

Addition of the Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 “Golden Era” Livery, race suit, and driver helmets

Updates to the visuals of the Aston Martin AMR23 to bring the car closer to its real-life counterpart

Fixed an issue where F2 23 and 5 lap races were incorrectly appearing in Ranked Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where Events in F1 World tab “Solo & Multiplayer events” were missing their titles and names

Fixed an issue when completing a race in Multiplayer Grand Prix with multiple races in the playlist does not progress the lobby to the next race

Fixed an issue where players were being promoted without completing any Ranked Division races

Fixed an issue when buying Pitcoin from the store and then buying an XP boost would cause a crash

General Stability Improvements

Various Minor Fixes

Remember that the Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 Golden Era Livery is only available for a limited time. Therefore, make sure to pick it up if you're an avid F1 23 fan. Overall, the latest patch doesn't fix too much. However, it's to be expected of a title that released months ago. No doubt Codemasters already plans on setting more priority over time on the development of F1 24. That being said, expect more patches, updates, and content to release throughout the 2023 FIA season.

The Las Vegas GP concluded this weekend, with Max Verstappen once again gettin first place. Additionally, EA Sports made F1 23 playable for free during the weekend in celebration of the first Las Vegas GP.

And that concludes the F1 23 Patch Notes for version 1.17. We look forward to seeing more content and bigger updates. However, for now, this should improve the experience of players having technical issues with the game itself.

