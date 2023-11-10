Developer Codemasters recently announced the game will be free for a limited time to play during the weekend of the race

Formula One fans can take on the Las Vegas GP for free in F1 23 very soon. Developer Codemasters recently announced the game will be free for a limited time to play during the weekend of the race. So, what time does the game become free, and how can you get your hands on F1 23 for the weekend? Let's find out.

How To Play F1 23 For Free During Las Vegas GP Weekend

Viva, #LasVegasGP 🎆@easportsf1 kicks off the landmark @F1LasVegas in style ✨ 🔴 An exclusive livestream from the Vegas strip

⭐ A star-studded line-up of guests

🎰 Spectacular in-game rewards Plus, all race weekend, play #F123 for free across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC! pic.twitter.com/3fxIwwoqAG — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) November 7, 2023

Players can download and play F1 23 for free from November 16th to November 20th. Additionally, this includes various platforms such as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam. The brief window period should hopefully provide some players with enough to decide if they want to purchase the game.

Overall, F1 23 offers plenty of game modes and tracks to race in, including its very own story mode, Braking Point 2. The story continues from the first game, putting two rival drivers on the same racing team instead of pinning them against each other. Throughout the season, you must complete objectives and keep your team afloat while trying to stave off an incoming F2 star.

Of course, F1 23 offers a wide variety of other modes, including the brand new F1 World. This mode brings new content all throughout the real F1 season, tying in to the real events that take place. Additionally, you can just pick up and play if you just wanted to race for funs.

Overall, we look forward to playing F1 23 for free this weekend. Although Max Verstappen just won his third consecutive championship, there's still plenty to be excited about. This year marks the first FIA season with the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The new course joins an already exciting lineup of locations. Additionally, it marks the third U.S. location, joining Miami and Texas.

Unbelievably cool that we're going racing in Vegas next week 🎰 We invited @danielricciardo to check out the #LasVegasGP track early and he had a blast 🔥#F123 is going to be free to play all race weekend, give it a go and see what you think 😎 https://t.co/iorqdDguyd pic.twitter.com/waOqrzNNHy — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) November 10, 2023

We hope you enjoy playing F1 23 free next weekend. In the meantime, Codemasters other racing game, WRC, just recently released, taking players into the world of Rally. So if you're looking to scratch that racing itch, feel free to check it out.

For more gaming and Formula One news, visit ClutchPoints.