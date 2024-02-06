New Mexico faces Wyoming. Our college basketball odds series includes our New Mexico Wyoming prediction, odds, and pick.

The New Mexico Lobos were the last undefeated team in college basketball last season, but then they missed the NCAA Tournament. New Mexico collapsed in February and ruined its season. This New Mexico team played its first game in February of 2024 this past weekend. It lost at home to Boise State, the first time the Lobos have lost at home this season. It's true that Boise State played really well, and that sometimes an opponent is just better on a given day. It's true that when an opposing player goes off and shoots extremely well, it's hard to win. All of that might be 100-percent accurate, but it remains that New Mexico started February with a loss. The Lobos need to dig in and make sure they don't have another bad month of February. They are very solidly in the 2024 NCAA Tournament right now, given their full body of work. However, a five-game losing streak would definitely change their outlook, and they know they can't travel down that path again. They need to put a stop to any ideas of having a debilitating losing streak in the most important non-March month of the college basketball season.

Here are the New Mexico-Wyoming College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-Wyoming Odds

New Mexico Lobos: -10.5 (-115)

Wyoming Cowboys: +10.5 (-105)

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How To Watch New Mexico vs Wyoming

Time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT

TV: Local/regional cable, Mountain West Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos are playing good ball, in spite of the loss to Boise State, which was on a heater and simply maxed out when it beat the Lobos this past weekend. New Mexico is still 18-4 overall through 22 games. Coach Richard Pitino has created an elite offense with veteran players who know how to score in crunch time. New Mexico is averaging 84 points per game. Wyoming gives up an average of 74. New Mexico can reasonably expect to score close to 80 points in this game, forcing Wyoming to keep pace. The Cowboys don't have nearly as good an offense as New Mexico, so a high-scoring game would definitely favor UNM.

New Mexico had won its previous four games before the Boise State loss, so it's not as though the Lobos are in any kind of prolonged slump. The Boise State game looks and feels like an exception rather than any sort of indicator. Wyoming, a team with 10 losses so far this season, is unlikely to play nearly as well as Boise State did. Over the course of 40 minutes, New Mexico can gain real separation on the scoreboard.

Why Wyoming Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys are getting quite a lot of points at home. They could lose by 10 and still cover. Keep in mind that Wyoming not only covered the 7.5-point spread but won outright as a home underdog to Colorado State a week and a half ago. The Cowboys will put up a fight in this game. They don't have to win, just battle and keep the game relatively close. That seems like a reasonable proposition at this point. New Mexico might be a little unsure of itself after the home-court loss to Boise State, too.

Final New Mexico-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

New Mexico is playing well and is likely to win outright, but Wyoming as a double-digit dog at home feels too good to pass up. Take the Pokes plus the points.

Final New Mexico-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming +10.5