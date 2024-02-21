Disney+ will have a hit film and a highly anticipated original gracing its streams this March, Comicbook.com reported.

The record breaking and biggest concert film in history will premiere on March 15. Disney shelled out quite a few … well, not shells, to exclusively stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).

'90s kids will rejoice on March 20 when the long-awaited follow up to the iconic X-Men Animated Series, X-Men '97 premieres. The show features several voice actors present in the original series.

Take a look at what's in store on Disney+ this March.