Disney+ will have a hit film and a highly anticipated original gracing its streams this March, Comicbook.com reported.
The record breaking and biggest concert film in history will premiere on March 15. Disney shelled out quite a few … well, not shells, to exclusively stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).
'90s kids will rejoice on March 20 when the long-awaited follow up to the iconic X-Men Animated Series, X-Men '97 premieres. The show features several voice actors present in the original series.
Take a look at what's in store on Disney+ this March.
March 1st
- Morbius
March 5th
- Queens – All Episodes Streaming
Narrated by Academy Award-nominee Angela Bassett, the National Geographic series highlights matriarchal societies in the world.
March 6th
- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
- Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 305 “The Return”
March 8th
- Cinderella (2015)
March 9th
- NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET
March 13th
- Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 306 “Infiltration”, Episode 307 “Extraction”
March 15th
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) – Premiere
This is the first time the record-breaking concert film will be shown in its entirety. As it's Taylor's Version, it will include Cardigan and four more acoustic songs.
March 19th
- Photographer – All Episodes Streaming
The series follows famous photogaphers Campbell Addy, Cristina Mittermeier, Muhammed Muheisen, Anand Varma, Dan Winters and Krystle Wright from their childhoods to the beginning of their careers and their present-day lives. It also showcases the photographers' different styles such as portraiture, conservation, marine and underwater, nature, celebrity, scientific and adventure photography.
March 20th
- Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)
- Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)
- X-Men '97 – Premiere
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 308 “Bad Territory”
March 27th
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)
- Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)
- X-Men '97 – New Episode
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 309 “The Harbinger”
March 29th
- Madu – Premiere
Madu follows the story of 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves everything he knows and loves in Nigeria to study dance at one of the most prestigious schools in the world in the UK.
- Renegade Nell – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Renegade Nell follows the story of Nell Jackson who suddenly becomes one of the most wanted outlaw in 18th-century England.