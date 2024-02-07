There will be songs included that weren't in the original film.

Didn't catch Taylor Swift in the Eras Tour? No worries. It will be available at home soon.

The singer announced it will be exclusively on Disney+ on March 15 via her social channels. Plus, it's Taylor's Version — which means extra music that wasn't released in theaters.

She posted, “This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I'm thrilled to let you know I've found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus.”

The singer also added, “For the first time we'll be showing the entire concert (including ‘cardigan.' plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I'm calling it, huge shock, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)”. Available starting March 15 which is actually very soon.”

Along with Swift, Bob Iger announced the news during the company's earnings call Wednesday, CNBC reports.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) coming out on Disney+

The concert footage will be exclusively on Disney+'s streaming platform with a subscription. It will have the entire concert, as well as four additional songs that were not shown in the original film.

Prior to this, Swift worked with Apple Music, Netflix, and Disney to release other projects.

The Eras Tour movie brought in $180 million at the domestic box office and $261.6 million worldwide. It's best Michael Jackson's record concert doc called This Is It.

As for what Disney paid for the exclusive concert film, it has not been released yet. More than likely, there was a bidding war, and they won it in the end.

So, get ready, Swifties, as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will be streaming on Disney+ on March 15.