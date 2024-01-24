One of the minds behind Star Wars: The Bad Batch touches on Asajj Ventress' return and how it may affect the universe's canon.

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch's final season teased appearances from plenty of veterans from The Clone Wars and titular teams' respective series to close out the show. However, the one that got fans talking the most was the shocking reappearance of Asajj Ventress, a reappearance one of the minds behind The Bad Batch touched on while speaking about the final season.

Executive producer and supervising director Brad Rau touched on Ventress' return on Star Wars' official website, expressing the team's excitement at bringing back the character for Bad Batch's final season. While he did not directly address how her return will be possible, Rau said it will work in a way that doesn't affect the universe's official canon and events of the novel Star Wars: Dark Disciple.

“We love Asajj Ventress,” Rau said. “She’s a character that we’ve been wanting to tell more stories about.”

“We don't want to spoil anything, but want fans to know that any new storytelling with Ventress will align with the events of Star Wars: Dark Disciple.”

Originally introduced in 2003's animated miniseries Star Wars: Clone Wars as a Sith assassin under the employ of Count Dooku, she was introduced in the current Star Wars canon in the 2008 animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She remained a staple of the series for five seasons, though she would not appear in the Netflix-released season six or the final season on Disney Plus.

She was the focus of the 2015 novel Dark Disciple, alongside the rogue Jedi Master Quinlan Vos, in a story based on unproduced episodes of The Clone Wars animated series. In it, she is believed to be killed by Count Dooku and has her body returned to Dathomir by Vos to rest alongside the other Nightsisters killed during The Clone Wars.

It would not be surprising if this ends up playing a part in explaining her return in The Bad Batch, but fans are going to have to wait for the final season to air in order to find out.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney Plus on February 21, 2024.