Disney's first earnings report for 2024 offered a small hint as to when fans may finally see X-Men '97 premiere on Disney Plus.

While 2024 looks to be a fairly light year for Marvel Studios in terms of live-action releases, there looks to be plenty of animated fare for viewers to dig into instead. Among those planned releases is X-Men '97, which seems to be hitting Disney Plus sooner rather than later according to the House of Mouse, itself.

The start of February saw Disney host its first earnings report of 2024 and provide small updates about some of its upcoming releases for the year, including the animated series X-Men '97. The report listed the upcoming series as releasing in “early 2024,” according to The Direct, which would place the series' release between February and the end of April though as specific date was not provided.

Despite the lack of a specific date, the earning report's update appears to fall in-line with previous reports also suggesting the series was slated for an early 2024 release. One previous report suggested the series was set to release on Disney Plus in March 2024, though this was not confirmed.

X-Men '97 will serve as a sequel and soft-reboot of the popular X-Men: The Animated Series, which originally ran from 1992 to 1997. Several of the original series' voice actors are slated to return for the new series including George Buza and Cal Dodd, who voiced Beast and Wolverine respectively.

The new series' cast of characters is also set to feature most of the original characters from the 1992 series including lesser-known characters such as Morph and Forge, who only appeared in a handful of episodes. Sunspot is the only new character confirmed for the series and it is unclear if he will just be a member of the X-Men or serve as a tie-in character for other groups like the New Mutants or X-Force.

Alongside X-Men '97, Marvel Studios' other animated fare for 2024 will include Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and possibly the Marvel Zombies spin-off from What If…?