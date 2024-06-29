There's a wide variety of offerings from a summer camp under the sea to angels this July on Paramount+ reported by Comicbook.com
SpongeBob and friends attend Kamp Koral, in this prequel and spinoff series. This second season sees the return of the younger versions of the SpongeBob SquarePants characters as they attend summer camp.
New additions to Paramount+'s slate of movies include all of the Die Hard movies, the Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu-led Charlie's Angels movies as well at 10 live-action Star Trek films.
A docuseries following the life of music icon Melissa Etheridge will premiere on July 9. This two-part docuseries tells the story of the healing powers of music. In Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken, she finds inspiration in five incarcerated women and performing her original song for them.
Mafia Spies, a docuseries about real-world spies and gangsters, details a hidden conspiracy between the CIA and the Chicago mob to assassinate Fidel Castro.
Check out the rest of Paramount+'s offerings this July:
July 1:
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- A Perfect Day
- A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
- American History X
- Apache Junction
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Biker Boyz
- Blades of Glory
- Blue Chips
- Boyz N' The Hood
- Caddyshack
- Catch the Bullet
- Charlie's Angels
- Charlie's Angels Full Throttle
- Charlotte's Web
- Copycat
- Defiance
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard with a Vengeance
- Drag Me to Hell
- El Dorado
- Enemy at the Gates
- Fear
- Freedom Writers
- Funny Face
- Gone Baby Gone
- Good Mourning
- Grease
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Hamburger Hill
- Heat
- Heist
- Identity
- Imagine That
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Legends of the Fall
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Love The Coopers
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- Miss Sloane
- My Left Foot
- Necessary Roughness
- New Jack City
- Outlaw Posse
- Paid in Full
- Pawn Sacrifice
- Private Parts
- Rounders
- Rudy
- Rules of Engagement
- Rushmore
- RV
- Sahara
- Set It Off: Director's Cut
- Sexy Beast
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition
- Stephen King's Thinner
- Stop-Loss
- Summer Rental
- Summer School
- Sunset Boulevard
- Superstar
- Swingers
- Terms of Endearment
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- The Babysitter
- The East
- The Love Letter
- The Mechanic
- The Running Man
- The Saint
- The Silence of the Lambs
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
- The Truman Show
- The Yards
- Timeline
- Tom & Jerry
- Top Secret!
- Total Recall
- Trainspotting
- Uncommon Valor
- Universal Soldier
- What Men Want
- Without a Paddle
- World Trade Center
- Yours, Mine & Ours
- Zero Dark Thirty
July 2
- Memory
July 3
- The National Parks
July 4
- CBS Reports: America Unfiltered: The Voices Behind the Polls
July 8
- Anesthesia
July 9
- Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken
July 10
- Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 2, 4-6)
- Ice Airport Alaska (Season 4)
- Ridiculousness (Seasons 11-12)
- SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 13)
- The Patrick Star Show (Season 2)
- Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years (Season 2)
July 13
- Arthur and the Invisibles
July 15
- Fifty Shades of Black
- The Current War
July 16
- Mafia Spies
July 17
- Basketball Wives (Season 11)
July 18
- Big Brother (Season 26)
July 22:
- PD True (Season 1)
July 24
- Weiner
- RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 16)
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (Seasons 14-15)
July 27
- Hannibal Rising
July 31
- Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Season 2)