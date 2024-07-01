FromSoftware president and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki told The Guardian that he's open to turn the massive popular video game into a movie.

Elden Ring is a fantasy RPG in the world The Lands Between, created with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

What is Elden Ring?

The players take the role of one of the Tarnished, individuals whose ancestors were exiled from the world many years ago. However, when the Elden Ring is destroyed, they now have the opportunity to return and conquer The Lands Between.

When Miyazaki was asked if he's open to the video game being adapted, he said, “I don't see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example.”

He continued, “But I don't think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that's where a very strong partner would come into play. We'd have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there's interest, for sure.”

Elden Ring was released in 2022, published for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in Japan by FromSoftware and internationally by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

The game has won several Game of the Year awards since its release and has been hailed as one of the greatest games of all time. It has sold 25 million copies, making it one of the best-selling games of all time. Its DLC or downloadable content Shadow of the Erdtree was released in June 21 to similar acclaim.

Miyazaki recently said that he won't be making a second DLC, but he has hinted at creating a sequel.

Most recently, Martin has teased a rumor about either a movie or series adaptation on his blog June 29.

A movie or a series, you say, George?

“Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?” he wrote.

Which in Martin-speak could mean, yes, but I'm not sure. It could also mean, maybe, but I'm not sure.

Either way, it would be fascinating to see an adaptation of one of the most highly praised games ever. I'm sure avid players of the game already have fan casts in mind as to plays the Goddess Marika, her consort the Elden Lord, her body guard Maliketh and her firstborn son Godwyn. Then there are her other offspring who inherited the remains of the Ring called the Great Runes: Mohg, Radahn, Rykard, Ranni and Miquella.

Marika's demigod children become corrupted and waged a brutal war against each other known as The Shattering, which resulted in a stalemate. To address this, the banished Tarnished are gifted immortality and are given the task to repair the Elden Ring and become the new Elden Lord. The player, who I believe would be the main character in the either the movie or series adaptation — if it ever happens — is one of the summoned Tarnished.

While the idea is fascinating, a live-action series or movie would be challenging to say the least. However, an animated version would most likely be more doable. Now the question is whether any of the studios or streaming platforms would be up for it.