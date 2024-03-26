The NFL has announced that the in-season version of HBO's Hard Knocks will follow around four teams from one division, rather than just one, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.
The in-season version of HBO's Hard Knocks was introduced a few years ago, and like the version that takes place during training camp and the preseason during the summer, it followed one team and gave a behind-the-scenes look at the week-to-week of an NFL team. Now, the in-season version will bring a much different perspective and will be able to tie together storylines by going into different teams' perspectives on certain things that happen throughout the season.
It will be especially interesting to see any conflicts that happen between division rivals, and the differing perspectives that each team has on what happened. For divisional matchups, HBO's Hard Knocks will be able to paint the picture from both sides, making storytelling much easier.
What would be the best division for HBO's Hard Knocks to follow in the 2024 season?
With eight divisions in the NFL, there are certainly several good choices for HBO and the NFL in 2024. NFL Network CEO Brian Rolapp said that the division that will be featured in the upcoming season will be decided “in the next month or so,” according to Tony Grossi of The Land On Demand.
In the AFC, the east and north divisions stick out as good choices. The east should be very competitive with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, while the New England Patriots will likely be welcoming a rookie quarterback. Although, the Jets were on Hard Knocks last summer, so it might not make sense from that perspective.
The north division should be competitive as well, with all four teams having strong rosters. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are viewed as Super Bowl contenders, while the Cleveland Browns could reach that status if the quarterback play of Deshaun Watson improves. The Pittsburgh Steelers are welcoming Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback as well.
In the NFC, the east and north again stick out as potential choices. The historic rivalries in the NFC East, along with the strength of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys' rosters is attractive. The Washington Commanders are likely welcoming a rookie quarterback as well.
Meanwhile, the north division has the Green Bay Packers receiving a lot of hype with Jordan Love looking to follow up on his successful 2023, the Detroit Lions looking to build off of their trip to the NFC Championship, and the Chicago Bears likely welcoming Caleb Williams as their quarterback to join a roster that has some talent.
There are some other divisions that could make sense as well, but regardless, the choice for the in-season edition of HBO's Hard Knocks will be an interesting one in 2024.