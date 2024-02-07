The Boston Red Sox and Netflix are planning to team up for two exciting projects during the upcoming 2024 MLB season.

MLB is getting its own unique version of “Hard Knocks,” the popular HBO show that follows various NFL teams each season. Netflix and the Boston Red Sox are teaming up to create two new projects, Netflix announced Wednesday.

“Netflix is teaming up with Major League Baseball for two new projects about the Boston Red Sox. For the first time, Netflix will follow an MLB team over the course of a full season. This docuseries will feature unprecedented access to Red Sox players, coaches and executives throughout the 2024 season (premiering in 2025).

“And later this year, Netflix will premiere a brand-new documentary looking back at the historic 2004 Red Sox season, which culminated in the franchise’s first World Series title in 86 years.”

Red Sox, Netflix set to help MLB's marketing goals

MLB has been working hard to improve its marketing. Netflix's decision to partner with Boston on these projects will unquestionably help in that regard.

The documentary on Boston's 2004 season should instantly be a hit with fans. The Red Sox suffered a devastating playoff defeat to the New York Yankees in 2003, and were down 3-0 in the 2004 ALCS. However, Boston shocked the baseball world and completed the comeback.

The '04 Sox went on to win their first World Series since 1918, breaking the Curse of the Bambino. (The Red Sox didn't win a World Series from 1918-2004 after trading Babe Ruth to the Yankees, which led to the drought being referred to as the “Curse of the Bambino”)

The “Hard Knocks” MLB version will also be interesting. Netflix is preparing to follow the Red Sox throughout the 2024 season. The show won't premiere until 2025 but it has potential to help MLB's marketing without question. Perhaps Netflix will follow a different team in 2025, and it will create a new baseball series for years to come.

Boston missed the playoffs in 2024. Some fans may wonder why Netflix chose them following their down 2023 season. However, I'd argue that the decision is understandable.

The Red Sox are one of MLB's most popular franchises. Of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers probably would have made the most sense after they signed superstar Shohei Ohtani. Nevertheless, the Red Sox aren't a bad decision.

MLB has been looking for continued ways to market its product, and Netflix is helping them out without question. Baseball fans should be excited about these projects.