Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel has been featured on a clip of the HBO smash hit series 'Hard Knocks,' and fans are excited.

The Miami Dolphins are one of the most intriguing stories and teams of the 2023-2024 season. With a 7-3 record, the Dolphins have a lead over the New York Jets and New England Patriots in the AFC East and have scored 305 points on offense, most in the division.

Recently, star Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey was paid the ultimate compliment by NBA superstar LeBron James over an insane stat that few realized he had produced this season. Star receiver Tyreek Hill entered the same territory as Jerry Rice and Elroy ‘Crazylegs” Hirsch with a crazy statistical achievement of his own.

Dolphins Face Jets on the East Coast

The Dolphins are scheduled to take on the New York Jets on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in a clash of two teams that have been featured on the popular HBO series ‘Hard Knocks' this season.

The Jets, Coach Robert Saleh and now-injured QB Aaron Rodgers have will lean on new starting QB Tim Boyle in an attempt to knock off the division leading Dolphins.

Recently, Coach Mike McDonald of the Dolphins was featured in a wildly entertaining ‘Hard Knocks' clip ahead of the team's upcoming episodes that has fans talking.

Coach Tells Dolphins to ‘Be Authentic Selves' on ‘Hard Knocks'

McDaniel has choice words in the video clip shown below of the upcoming ‘Hard Knocks' season, which is set to premier tonight.

He talks about things ‘getting weird' while imploring his team to go about their business without letting the cameras change who they are and how they handle their business.

“Next head coach for at least the next ten years of this franchise,” one fan said in response to the video.

Another fan highlighted a key moment of McDaniel's speech that may have gotten lost in the hoopla.

The Dolphins are also led by QB Tua Tagovailoa, who recently wrote a defiant, four-word message to his teammates after the team's 7-3 start.