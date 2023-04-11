Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

When NFL Draft season rolls around, hot takes will flow aplenty. The 2023 NFL Draft is no different. This time, Chris Simms dropped an eye-dropping take on Alabama star Will Anderson.

Anderson was ranked fifth in Simms’ top five edge rushers in the 2023 class. He stood below Tyree Wilson, Lukas Van Ness, Nolan Smith and Will McDonald.

Anderson is widely expected to be the first defensive player across the board. Mock drafts across the injury have Anderson going higher than any of the players Simms listed above him. In Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, Anderson went No. 3 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

No other player on Simms’ list was in Kiper’s top 10.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, that could just be the differing opinion of two NFL Draft analysts. However, Anderson’s numbers project a strong NFL career in his future.

The defensive lineman spent three years with the Crimson Tide, appearing in 41 games. In that time, Anderson racked up 204 tackles, 58.5 for a loss and 34.5 sacks. He won the National Championship with Alabama in 2020. Furthermore, he is a two-time Bronco Nagurski Trophy winner, which is an award given annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Will Anderson is coming off of a Unanimous All-American season in his final year with Alabama. As he enters the NFL, he is expected to make an immediate impact for whoever drafts him. While quarterback is king in the NFL Draft, some consider Anderson to be the best overall prospect.

There’s no shame in being top five at anything. However, Chris Simms clearly isn’t seeing what essentially the rest of the NFL Draft world is. Anderson will have an opportunity to shut Simms up with a standout rookie season.