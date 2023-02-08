Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But to NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, Hurts seemingly still hasn’t done enough.

Hurts and the Eagles are poised to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Simms spoke about Hurts’ play throughout the year, claiming that for all his success, being in Philly made his job much easier, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I understand the pocket passing is there, but you have to worry about so many other things,” Simms said. “Jalen Hurts is a big part of that and I’m certainly not trying to take anything away from that. But playing quarterback for the Eagles right now is set up to be one of the easier quarterback jobs in the sport.”

When Jalen Hurts has been healthy this season, the Eagles have gone 14-1. In the two games Hurts has missed, Philadelphia has slipped to 0-2. Still, to Simms, the Eagles’ system has been more imperative to Hurts’ success rather than his play itself.

Heading into the postseason, Hurts passed for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on his way to the Super Bowl. He also ran for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranked 10th in passing yards, had the fourth-most QB rushing yards and tied for second among all players in rushing touchdowns. Through the playoffs, Hurts has thrown for 275 yards and two touchdowns while running in an additional two scores.

Chris Simms thinks the Hurts’ success is more a credit to the Eagles than the quarterback himself. In Super Bowl 57, Hurts will have an opportunity to shut down Simms, the Chiefs and all of the haters.