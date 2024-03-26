The NFL is not known for playing games on Wednesdays. For those who may not be aware, games are typically played on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and then Saturdays later in the season. So why will the NFL play at least one game on a Wednesday during the 2024 season?
“NFL is planning to play another game this year on Christmas Day, which is on a Wednesday. So a Wednesday Christmas Day game coming,” Adam Schefter of ESPN wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
It has not yet been revealed which teams will play in the Christmas Day game, however. The NFL has already worked to balance out the schedule, though.
“The teams playing on Christmas this year will have their game the week before on a Saturday. That’s how the NFL will balance it out,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team wrote on X.
NFL games on Christmas Day
The NFL has seen 30 Christmas Day games. The Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins were the first two Christmas games in 1971, per profootballhof.com.
There were reportedly 33 future Hall-of-Famers involved in the two star-studded contests.
Of course, playing games on Thanksgiving is an NFL tradition. Christmas games have become more common over the years, however. In fact, three games (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers) were played in 2023.
The league is clearly trying to make it a more common occurrence, given their willingness to balance the schedule around a Wednesday scheduled affair.
Changes around the league
In addition to the Wednesday Christmas Day news, the NFL also announced a new rule change for the upcoming season. The league is reportedly changing kickoffs for the upcoming campaign, and Adam Schefter shared a video of how the new rule will look.
Here’s what the new NFL kickoff will look like this season: pic.twitter.com/vtR5bqGZLK
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024
“Here’s what the new NFL kickoff will look like this season,” Schefter wrote.
Schefter also reports that NFL owners voted to push the trade deadline back to after the Week 9 games.
Between the kickoff announcement, trade deadline change, and Christmas Day Wednesday update, the NFL had a busy Tuesday without question. It will be intriguing to see if any other changes are announced as the offseason continues.