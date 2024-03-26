NFL owners reportedly have voted to approve the new hybrid kickoff rule that has been proposed this offseason, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
The kickoff that was approved by NFL owners will be what we saw in the XFL.
Here’s what the new NFL kickoff will look like this season: pic.twitter.com/vtR5bqGZLK
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024
Kickoffs will remain at the 35-yard line, but the remaining 10 players for the kicking team will line up at the opponent’s 40 yard line, which is the “kickoff start line.” The receiving team will be able have at least seven players in the “set up zone,” which is a five-yard area between their own 35- and 30-yard lines. There is also the landing zone, which is between the receiving team’s goal line and its 20-yard line. The ball bouncing in the landing zone would prompt action off of the kickoff.
Any kick that hits in the landing zone has to be returned, and any kick that hits before the landing zone would result in a touchback to the 40, which is the same as if a kick went out of bounds in the past. That wrinkle has an effect on squib kicks. If a kick hits the landing zone and rolls into the end zone and is downed, it is a touchback to the 20-yard line. If a kick lands in the end zone or goes out of the back, it is a touchback to the 35-yard line instead of 25, which is what it was previously. Fair catch signals are not allowed.
For onside kicks, the trailing team will have the opportunity to declare an onside kick to the officials, where current onside kickoff rules would apply.
What is the NFL’s goal with this change and what are the long-term implications?
When reading all of the details of the new kickoff rule, the NFL’s goal is to clearly increase the amount of returns while keeping the amount of injuries to a minimum. Over the years, the tweaking of the kickoff rules to decrease injuries have resulted in a stark decline in amount of returns, so this is a way for the league to try to bring excitement back to the kickoff, while still prioritizing player safety.
As for the long-term implications, this is just a one-year rule, and it will be subject to renewal in 2025, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
It makes a lot of sense for the NFL to try this out for one year. If it is too stark of a change and is seen to not positively impact the game, the league can easily go back to the old rules. There was some thought that the NFL could do a test run in the preseason this year, but it would not make sense for coaching staffs to practice a style of kickoff that would not be used in the regular season.
Regardless, it will be interesting to see what this change brings, and what fans think of it in the upcoming season.