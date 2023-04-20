Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Today is April 20, and that is a special day for many people, and legendary NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis took to Twitter to show how he is celebrating the day.

Darrelle Revis has four different choices today on April 20, and each of the four have creative names.

Revis’ first choice is called “Tang Breathe” and it’s “for creative abundance.” The second choice is called “Kali Mist” and is “for some happy happy joy.” The third choice is called “GMO Cookies” and is “for deep peace.” The last, and funniest choice of them all is called “Ti**ty Sprinkle” and is “for when a** isn’t enough.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Based on the picture that Revis provided, it seems like he has already indulged in the festivities of 4/20.

Some fans have replied with puns and jokes, saying “Revis Island looks like a good time” and “Revis Highland.”

Revis played 11 seasons in the NFL, and is most known for his time with the New York Jets. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Jets, before playing the 2013 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2014, he signed with the New England Patriots, which irked Jets fans at the time. That Patriots team won the Super Bowl. Revis made a return to the Jets for 2015, and stayed through the 2016 season. He finished his career in 2017 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Revis is part of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Revis will give his speech this summer in Canton. In the meantime, he is enjoying 4/20 like many others on this day.