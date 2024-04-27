The New York Jets are looking for revenge. Last season, they had high expectations for the team, only for it to crumble four possessions into the season. Now, they are loading up for what will hopefully be a competitive season in 2024. With that in mind, the Jets have decided to beef up their wide receiver room.
See, the Jets have a pretty damn good WR1 in Garrett Wilson. Outside of Wilson, though, New York's wide receiver group looks a little lackluster. Rodgers absolutely loves his WR1 (just ask Davante Adams), but having other capable weapons to take advantage of the attention Wilson attracts is paramount.
With that in mind, the Jets have decided to draft wide receiver Malachi Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Corley should fit well with the team next season, and he has the potential to be an elite star in the league. Naturally, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited by this prospect. However, it seems like his excitement does not translate to his post on X.
Corley is a 5'11, 215-pound wide receiver hailing out of Western Kentucky. While he's a polished route-runner, the Jets rookie's biggest strength is his catching. He's got secure hands and has a pretty wide catch radius. Built like a running back while playing wide receiver, Corley will likely function as the second or third option behind Wilson. With the right development, he could become a staple of the New York offense for years to come.
Jets' revenge tour in 2024
Last season, the Jets were all set to start competing for the playoffs. After years of being the laughingstock of the league, they finally acquired Aaron Rodgers. The hope was that Rodgers would be able to help lead the team back to relevance. Competing for the playoffs was the bare minimum: the goal, of course, was the Lombardi.
However, disaster struck just minutes into the first game of the 2023 season. Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear that forced him to miss the entirety of the regular season. Rodgers would tease a return to the field in the season, but they ultimately decided against it. As a result, the Jets missed the playoffs yet again, as Zach Wilson struggled to get anything going for him.
The Jets have the defense to be competitive. That defense, led by Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, kept them in games for far longer than they deserved based on their record. It was their offense, though, that was awful. The reason why Rodgers suffered that brutal Achilles injury is due to his offensive line collapsing against the Bills' pass-rush.
That's the reason why the Jets decided to draft offensive tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round. One of the best offensive linemen available, Fashanu should be an instant upgrade for New York at the position. Protecting your 40-year-old quarterback from injury should be their priority, and the Jets are doing just that.
As for Corley, the Jets rookie will immediately have a chance to crack the rotation in 2024. The Jets' WR2 and 3 are Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee, who combined for 26 catches last season. If Corley outperforms his draft stock… he should be an easy lock for the roster.