While the New York Jets have zeroed in on Derek Carr as their top option for quarterback in free agency, Aaron Rodgers is their top option overall should he desire a trade and the Green Bay Packers make him available.

After emerging from his darkness retreat this week, Rodgers is now expected to make his plans known. However, until then, speculation is running rampant. Many are divided on whether or not the Jets should even go after the polarizing play-caller.

Future Hall of Fame defensive back Darrelle Revis is one player that weighed in, essentially saying that he believes Rodgers would take the Jets next level, per TMZ:

“I believe with Aaron’s tangibles and what he brings to the table as a Super Bowl champion quarterback, I believe he has weapons at every position. I think that’s something now as Jets fans, as Jet lovers, we can see some high-scoring games. We can see some big victories.”

“I think last year,” Rodgers continues, “as you watched the team it came down to a few points… Having a superstar quarterback in Rodgers, he can definitely put points on the board very quickly which would help the defense rest much better, and they can be more explosive.”

Few would question whether or not Rodgers would improve the Jets more than Carr would, let alone in a vacuum. Despite all of his off-field controversy, Rodgers is a four-time MVP and only one of five players to win consecutive MVPs. He’s a generational talent.