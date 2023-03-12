Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey became the fourth defensive back in NFL History to be named First Team All-Pro on more than three different occasions and play for three or more teams before turning 30 years old, according to a Sunday tweet from ESPN Stats and Info.

He joins Deion Sanders, Tyrann Mathieu and Darrelle Revis as the only players to earn the accomplishment.

Ramsey spent three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted with the fifth-overall pick out of Florida State in the 2016 NFL draft. He earned an All-Pro selection and three invitations to the Pro Bowl games from 2016-19, separating himself as a leader on a Jaguars team that went to the AFC conference championship game in 2017.

Ramsey changed his alignment to the right side of the field before he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He earned three more invites to the Pro Bowl and two more All-Pro selections from 2020-22, playing a crucial part in guiding the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 2022.

Sanders, the Hall of Fame defensive back and now-head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, earned six All-Pro spots as he split time with the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 4ers and Washington Commanders. Revis made four All-Pro spots from 2007-17 as he suited up for seven seasons with the New York Jets before moving on to three other teams. Mathieu found spots on three All-Pro teams after taking snaps for four teams since the Arizona Cardinals selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to Twitter moments after, showing support for his new teammate and referencing when Ramsey took Hill down in the Pro Bowl flag football games in a pair of Sunday tweets.

“Practice is going to be crazy now,” he wrote.