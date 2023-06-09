Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is an NFL free agent after his old team released him in late May. At 31, the wideout’s best days are probably behind him, but he should have plenty left in his tank to improve his new team. While not everyone agrees with that, don’t let the WR catch you saying DeAndre Hopkins is “washed.”

The Cardinals released Hopkins on May 26, 2023, and two weeks later, the WR is still an NFL free agent. That doesn’t necessarily mean that some teams are dubious of how much the three-time All-Pro has left. But it is leading to social media speculation.

Tennessee Titans beat reporter Easton Freeze is one person who is questioning Hopkins’ ability to still play at a high level.

“The idea of DeAndre Hopkins is nice, but upon further review of his 2022 film it’s clear he’s washed,” Freeze tweeted. “Nobody should be foolish enough to pursue this player who is clearly on the decline. Simply not worth the risk.”

That tweet caught the attention of the player himself, and the wideout responded to these DeAndre Hopkins is washed allegations.

At first, Hopkins retweeted the initial post and wrote, “I’m washed,” with a shhh emoji. He quickly deleted that post and retweeted it again, simply writing “…”

The NFL free agent also retweeted fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri, who defended Hopkins’ ability to still get open with stats from 2022. Hopkins wrote, “Shhhhh. I'm old and cant get open.”

Shhhhh. I'm old and cant get open. https://t.co/YZYHVzhWSE — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 9, 2023

As the DeAndre Hopkins Twitter drama continues, the WR is still considering his next move in NFL free agency. He recently switched agents, joining Klutch Sports, and will reportedly visit with the Titans, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs as he decides on his next team.