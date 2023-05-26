Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DeAndre Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday afternoon after months of trade rumors. Shortly after his release, the Cardinals posted a classy message on Instagram, saying “Thank you DHop.” Hopkins responded to the post with two words, as captured by The Score’s NFL Insider, Jordan Schultz.

“Love always!”

DeAndre Hopkins may not have had a long tenure with the Cardinals- he arrived via a trade back in 2020- but he clearly has a lot of love for the organization and the fans.

Hopkins, a first-round pick of the Houston Texans back in 2013, was dealt to the Cardinals after reports emerged of a strained relationship between the All-Pro wideout and then-Texans head coach Bill O’Brien.

Hopkins arrived in Arizona to great optimism, as he was set to serve as the best receiver that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had ever played with.

The results were immediate, as Hopkins hauled in 115 passes for 1,407 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

But the follow-up year in 2021 proved to be less successful, as Hopkins battled a hamstring injury before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

After playing in just 10 games in 2021, DeAndre Hopkins’ 2022 campaign was cut short after he was suspended for six games due to a violation of the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug Policy.

With the Cardinals angling towards somewhat of a rebuild, Hopkins became an obvious trade candidate and the subject of plenty of rumors.

But his bloated contract and injury history gave teams pause.

Now a free agent, DeAndre Hopkins figures to command plenty of attention from teams.

No matter where he ends up though, there will always be love for the Cardinals.