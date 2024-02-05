Which players should the Titans trade for?

As the 2023 NFL season wraps up, the Tennessee Titans find themselves in familiar territory. They teetered on the brink of playoff contention but ultimately fell short with a 6-11 record. As they approach the 2024 offseason, the Titans must devise strategic maneuvers to strengthen their roster and secure a playoff berth. In this piece, we delve into two potential trade prospects that could elevate the Titans to new levels of success.

Titans' 2023 Season

After a lackluster 2023 campaign, the Titans confront numerous roster deficiencies. The recent departure of Mike Vrabel underscores the team's resolve to reverse its fortunes. Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is now at the helm as head coach. With only six wins in 2023, Tennessee endured its poorest showing since 2015. This prompted a thorough evaluation of personnel and tactics. Sure, the 2024 NFL Draft offers opportunities to replenish talent. However, retaining key contributors is imperative for sustained competitiveness in the AFC South. Yes, some free agents may depart due to lackluster performances. Still, certain players have proven their worth to the franchise's long-term objectives.

Offseason Considerations

The Titans face a pivotal offseason marked by considerable activity. With the second-largest cap space behind only the Washington Commanders, the Titans boast substantial financial flexibility. They bring nearly $80 million in cap room to strengthen their roster via free agency or trades. This financial clout is complemented by the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and an early second-round selection. These offer Tennessee GM Ran Carthon ample resources to work with as he navigates the offseason landscape.

The Titans' primary needs align with premium positions crucial for team success. This indicates a potential full-scale rebuild. Prioritizing trade-down opportunities in the draft is also essential, given the Titans' limited presence in the top 100 picks. Right now, they have just the 7th and 38th picks for 2024.

Here we will look at the two best players the Tennessee Titans must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Garrett Bolles, OL

The Tennessee Titans face pressing concerns along the offensive line to provide quarterback Will Levis with optimal support for his anticipated growth in 2024. In some mock drafts, pundits project the Titans selecting JC Latham with the seventh overall pick. However, the Titans could also try to orchestrate a trade for a seasoned veteran to address this need.

That's where the Denver Broncos' Garrett Bolles comes in. He is nearing the final year of his contract, which presents an intriguing option for Tennessee. The Broncos are also navigating a potentially complex cap situation pending the status of QB Russell Wilson. They could save $16 million by trading Bolles. Financially equipped, the Titans could absorb Bolles' contract.

Tennessee might contemplate trading draft picks for Bolles and potentially acquiring additional selections from the Broncos. Such a trade would yield significant benefits for the Titans. It could yield an extra top-100 pick while addressing their offensive line requirements. This strategic move affords the Titans flexibility in the draft. It might enable them to pursue a tackle like Latham or explore alternatives that require development.

For the Broncos, this presents an opportunity to potentially maneuver for a quarterback at a reasonable cost compared to other teams. Given the Titans' multifaceted needs, focusing solely on one prospect is impractical. While they secure a quality prospect at No. 12, adding another pick may also enhance their draft potential.

Trade for the 2024 No. 1 NFL Draft Pick

The Chicago Bears currently possess the 2024 No. 1 NFL Draft pick. However, a dynamic situation could entice the Titans into collaboration. Should negotiations ensue between Chicago and Tennessee, the Bears could gain the Titans' seventh overall pick, future draft picks, and either DT Jeffery Simmons or WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Such an offer could be irresistible to the Bears. It would bolster their roster with another standout player while accruing future draft assets alongside their existing first-round selections. However, the Titans face the dilemma of parting with Simmons or Hopkins.

General Manager Ran Carthon's swift action to secure Simmons' extension highlights his significance. Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins' fit within the team remains questionable. The roster's composition casts doubt on Hopkins' suitability for the team's future. While the 31-year-old showcased his ability as a top receiving option this season, his long-term compatibility with the Titans' trajectory remains uncertain.

Also, while Will Levis offers promise as Tannehill's potential successor, the Titans' willingness to engage in rookie quarterback discussions remains uncertain. A draft pick bonanza could be the Titans' most favorable outcome, barring a reconsideration of wide receiver Treylon Burks' status within the Titans' plans.

Looking Ahead

The Tennessee Titans stand at a pivotal juncture with critical decisions to make regarding their roster composition. The potential acquisition of Garrett Bolles and exploration of trade scenarios with the Chicago Bears signify the Titans' commitment to fortifying their lineup for the challenges ahead. With ample cap space, draft assets, and a clear vision under Ran Carthon's leadership, the Titans have the tools to engineer significant transformations. They could position themselves as formidable contenders in the AFC. The offseason endeavors outlined herein offer a glimpse into the Titans' strategic initiatives as they embark on their quest for sustained success in the NFL landscape.