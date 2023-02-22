The NFL coaching carousel can be cruel and unforgiving to those who fail to impact immediate and lasting change on a franchise. Unfortunately, even those who do are not always immune. Carolina Panthers senior assistant and former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions Jim Caldwell has resigned himself to that inexplicable fate.

“Right now, the only job that I’m concerned about is the job I do here, right here and now,” Caldwell said per David Newton of ESPN. “I’m not worried about the future or anything else. I don’t plan on being a head coach from this point forward.”

It is disappointing news for fans who wanted to see the 68-year-old get another opportunity to helm a football team. The 62-50 record he amassed in seven seasons of head coaching makes his dismissals a bit mystifying. Caldwell excelled as both a transitional leader and team builder. His experience and adaptability can be overlooked today, as teams constantly pounce to hire young coordinators who are innovative but also lack experience.

Caldwell took over the Colts after Tony Dungy retired in 2009. He enjoyed an excellent rookie campaign, leading the team all the way to the Super Bowl. They lost 31-17 to the New Orleans Saints. He helped keep the franchise in contention until the 2011-12 season. Legend Payton Manning underwent multiple neck surgeries and missed the entire year, resulting in a 2-14 Indy record. The circumstances were apparently irrelevant to the organization, as Caldwell was fired.

He made a comeback with the Lions a couple years later, and quickly helped Matthew Stafford grow as a quarterback and leader. The team had three winning seasons and two postseason appearances in his four-year tenure. Again, results were not enough for management. Detroit ushered in the new year of 2018 by sending Caldwell packing. Despite being up for openings, he has not been a head coach since. And the Lions have not been back to the postseason.

Caldwell is determined to assist Panthers head coach Frank Reich in the franchise’s continued rebuilding efforts. Head coaching may no longer be in the cards, but he can make his former employers a bit more regretful by again contributing to a winning culture.