One of the first orders of business for new Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich will be figuring out the team’s quarterback situation, which has been a mess the last couple of years. While the NFL Draft is ripe with plenty of options, a strong, veteran quarterback option has already emerged in free agency, former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Reich was asked Tuesday if the Panthers would bring Carr in for a visit. He provided a pretty vague response, per ProFootballTalk.

“Interesting question,” Reich said in his press conference. “We’re really literally sitting down with the guys today. First staff meeting will be tomorrow. But I’ve kind of met with guys individually saying, here’s what we’re doing. Step one, let’s evaluate our roster. So, we’re really just starting that process. So, step two, evaluate the free agents. Everybody got their list. Step three, now we’re going to the college guys.

“So, that process has literally [just] begun, so really not ready to discuss the specifics of that because we’re really just beginning.”

Reich said that the Panthers have only just begun the offseason process of evaluating their roster and the current class of free agents, as well as the signal-callers available in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He declined to get into specifics. But Derek Carr, who has already visited with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, was linked to the Panthers by ESPN’s Adam Schefter immediately after his release from the Raiders.

Carr, who has made four Pro Bowls and has been one of the more consistent passers in the league, would make sense for the Panthers if they wanted to go the veteran quarterback route again.

Reich certainly left the door open for that option.

It will be interesting to see what the Panthers do.