The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with Super Bowl champion Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant, the team announced on Tuesday.

“This is not a good hire, this is a great hire,” team reporter Darin Gantt tweeted on Tuesday. “Caldwell has had plenty of chances to be an assistant in recent years. Will be a boon for whatever quarterback or quarterbacks roll in here.”

Caldwell will report directly to new Panthers head coach Frank Reich, to help the team in all facets of the game; offense, defense and special teams.

The Panthers interviewed nine coaches for the head coaching opening before hiring Reich, including the 68-year-old Caldwell. He was the second from the group to join Reich’s staff after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

“Caldwell was there when Reich got one of his early looks into the coaching business. He was the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Tony Dungy when Reich began as a coaching intern with the Colts in 2006. They won Super Bowl rings together that year, and Reich became the quarterbacks coach when Caldwell took over as Colts head coach for Tony Dungy upon his retirement,” according to Panthers.com.

Caldwell was the head coach of the Detroit Lions previously, compiling a 62-50 record in seven seasons, including four playoff stints. He led the Indianapolis Colts and had five winning seasons. He also won a ring as an offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens.

To join Jim Caldwell, the Panthers have also hired quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and former Panthers head coach Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant for Evero.

It’s a great wealth of experience for a team that has lacked just that in recent years, and the Carolina Panthers will hope they can build on a strong ending to the 2022-23 season.