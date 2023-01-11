Jim Caldwell is looking to become an NFL head coach again and the Denver Broncos might be his best suitor. The Broncos are at least interested in Caldwell as Denver is planning to interview the former Detroit Lions’ HC.

Caldwell is scheduled to interview with the Broncos on Monday, via CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. Caldwell has been out of the NFL since 2019.

After serving as Wake Forest’s head coach at the college level from 1993-2000, Caldwell got his first NFL opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001. He worked his way up into becoming the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach from 2009-2011. Caldwell’s second opportunity to become an NFL head coach came with the aforementioned Lions, from 2014-2017.

Over his entire NFL head coaching career, Caldwell holds a career record of 62-50. His teams made the playoffs four of his seven years as HC while the Colts were AFC Champions in his first season back in 2009. Caldwell also has two Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach with the Colts and Ravens.

Hiring Jim Caldwell would be a complete change in philosophy for the Broncos. When they hired Nathaniel Hackett prior to last season, the former Packers’ OC had no head coaching experience. Caldwell has plenty.

Hackett and Caldwell do share a similar offensive background. When he hasn’t been a HC, Caldwell has worked exclusively on the offensive side of the ball. Denver finished 19th in the NFL, averaging just 325.1 YPG.

Caldwell doesn’t bring the same name value as Jim Harbaugh or Sean Payton. But he’s a well-respected coach with years of experience. If Caldwell were to become a HC once again, the Broncos could be his landing spot.