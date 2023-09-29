After coming off a major Thursday Night Football win over their division rival Green Bay Packers, the Lions got another huge win Friday when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that wide receiver Jameson Williams suspension will be lifted early and he is eligible to return to play in Week 5.

Jameson Williams was originally suspended for six games after violating the NFL's gambling policy after he was caught gambling while inside of NFL facilities. Since Williams was gambling on other sports and not the NFL, he would not have been suspended if he had done so outside of any NFL facility. This reinstatement brings Williams back to his team two weeks earlier than anticipated.

Following the William's reinstatement, Roger Goodell released a statement announcing the updated Gambling Policy. The statement in part said, “We periodically review the NFL Gambling Policy to ensure that it is responsive to changing circumstances and fully addresses our commitment to protect the integrity of our fame. In recent weeks, we have consulted with many of you and with the NFL Players Association to ensure that our policies are clear, properly communicated, and focused on protecting the integrity of the game and the reputations of everyone connected with the NFL. The revised gambling policy for NFL players that we are issuing today provides that clarity and focus, and gives clear guidance to players about the consequences of violating the policy. Specifically, it increases the minimum penalties for gambling and related activities in connection with NFL games.

Memo sent today to all NFL teams from Commissioner Roger Goodell: pic.twitter.com/r5wustmmRR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

Lawful gambling (other than on NFL football) remains permissible outside of the workplace, and the penalties for gambling in the workplace have been revised,” via Adam Schefter.