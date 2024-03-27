The Las Vegas Raiders have had a busy offseason so far, and it looks like they could be set for some improvements after a disappointing 2023 campaign. Off the field, all eyes are on Tom Brady to see whether his bid to join the Raiders ownership group will get approved, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently took a second to offer a quick update on the situation.
Brady and the Raiders reached an agreement for him to join the team's ownership group back in May of 2023, but the league has yet to vote to approve his bid. The next possible opportunity for it to get approved will now fall in May, and when asked about how long the entire process has taken, Goodell assured fans that they are making progress, but they simply have to go through their process before they can hold the vote.
“I wouldn't say it's a delay. We go through a very thorough process…We're just going through our process. We've been in touch with their side. I think it's been making progress.” – Roger Goodell, ESPN
Raiders hoping to add Tom Brady to ownership team soon
After Brady's second retirement from the NFL, fans wondered whether or not he'd unretire again to chase more Super Bowls. However, those ideas were pretty quickly shot down when it was reported he intended to join the Raiders ownership group. The problem is that it has been nearly a year, and there has been virtually no progress made in his quest to get his bid approved.
It seemed like the vote could have gotten made at the owners meeting on Tuesday, but instead, the group did not discuss it, resulting in it getting pushed back once again. Goodell insists everything is on track, but the longer the wait goes on, the more questions fans are going to have about whether or not this deal is actually going to go through.
For the time being, the Raiders will be forced to wait for another few weeks before seeing if the owners vote on this, and they will surely be hoping to get this sorted out before the start of the 2024 season. While Brady won't exactly be involved in the day-to-day operations of the team, he's a natural winner, and having that sort of culture be associated with the team could help them out in a big way.
Goodell isn't concerned with the waiting game that Brady has been subjected to, but it is somewhat confusing to see why this is taking such a long period of time. Nevertheless, it looks like this could finally be approved or denied in May, and as is always the case with anything Brady does, everyone will be paying close attention to this situation to see what ends up happening.