Jameson Williams just can't catch a break. Earlier in training camp, the Detroit Lions star wide receiver left camp due to a leg injury. That injury comes at the heels of Williams' six-game suspension due to violating the NFL's gambling policy. It's just overall a brutal situation for the 12th overall pick of the 2022 draft.

Amid the chaos surrounding his life, a player who was in Williams' shoes showed support for the Lions WR. Calvin Ridley, who was suspended indefinitely for an adjacent violation, talked about Jameson Williams' situation. Here's what he had to say, per Yahoo! Sports.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“I don’t think his situation is that bad,” Ridley told the Free Press after the Lions and Jaguars finished joint practices Thursday in Allen Park. “He got blessed. They gave him six games, he’s still out here practicing with the team, his team still wants him. I think he’s in good shape. Just continue to get better and stay in shape. They’re allowing you to be here, you’re good.”

Indeed, Williams sort of got off easy after just incurring a six-game suspension. The reason behind that is that the Lions WR gambled outside of team facilities, and didn't gamble on NFL games. Meanwhile, Ridley gambled on NFL games while he was injured, thus leading to an indefinite suspension.

Williams and Ridley are part of the recent crackdown the NFL has had recently over players gambling. In fact, multiple Lions players were also suspended alongside Williams, but everyone else was released. Detroit is hoping that this mistake from their young WR is just a blip in the radar and isn't going to cause problems down the line.