Following a change in the NFL's gambling policy, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is eligible to return to the team and play as soon as Week 5, according to Jonathan Jones.

The NFL announced Friday that players who are found to have gambled on other sports while at team facilities or while working will be suspended two games for their first violation, rather than the previous suspension of six games. The latter number is now set for a player's second violation for the same action.

Williams was among four Lions players to be suspended in April for gambling. The second-year wideout was initially suspended for six games for betting on a college football game at a team hotel. He served four games of that suspension and is now reinstated based on the policy change. Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere is also eligible to play now as he was also serving a six-game suspension for a similar action.

Williams was selected by the Lions in the first round of last year's draft despite tearing his ACL three months prior. He made his NFL debut in a Lions win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in early December. He had his lone reception to this point the following week, scoring a 40-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

While the Lions and their fans should be excited to get Jameson Williams back in the fold, he'll have some work to do to carve out a role in Detroit's high-powered offense. Five different Lions players were targeted more than 10 times across their first four games of the season.

Detroit is 3-1 following a dominant win against the Green Bay Packera Thursday night.