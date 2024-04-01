When the New York Jets traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he assumed a great amount of control over the franchise. Despite an injury ending his debut in its track, Rodgers still holds the level of moral authority.
Rodgers is still involved in every decision the Jets make, via Diana Russini of The Athletic. He hasn't lost any standing and has played a crucial role in New York's 2024 roster construction.
That process looked much different than during Rodgers' first offseason in 2024. New York focused on adding former teammates of Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers such as Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard when the QB first came to two. In year two, the Jets focused simply on adding talent to areas of need.
New York has signed wide receiver Mike Williams and Tyron Smith, among others. They swung a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Haason Reddick. Every move with the intent of making noise in the playoffs.
And every transaction watched over by the watchful eye of Aaron Rodgers. The Jets are still his team and New York is still attempting to craft their roster around his liking. But how after 2023 ended, the Jets understood that band-aids wouldn't fix a gash. They worked to build a strong roster around Rodgers rather than the QB being the sole focus point.
As he shares the Jets' dream of winning a Super Bowl, Rodgers has approved.
Aaron Rodgers ready for round two with Jets
Just four plays into his Jets' career, Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. It was a nightmare scenario for New York and sent the entire season in a tailspin. However, the Jets traded for Rodgers for a reason and have realistic playoff goals with him under center.
Rodgers set numerous records during his time with the Packers, holding an overall record of 147-75-1 over his 18 years with the team. He threw for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions. Rodgers was a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion.
Once the Jets realized that Zach Wilson was not the future at quarterback they searched far and wide for an upgrade. Landing on Rodgers, New York found a player that not only improves their quarterback room but makes them a potential contender. As New York looks to get back into the playoff hunt, a player like Rodgers changes the entire game.
In turn, the Jets want to ensure that Rodgers is pleased during his time with the franchise. Turning 40-years-old in December, the quarterback can choose to retire at any time. Knowing that their championship window is with him in town, the Jets want to keep him as long as possible.
But now, New York has shown more of an emphasis on taking advantage of the championship window. Rather than just add Rodgers' buddies, the Jets acquired numerous difference-making players. The additions show that the Jets are serious about winning in 2024.
Aaron Rodgers will have plenty to prove coming back from his injury. But not the Jets. The franchise understands just how good their quarterback is and haven't taken anything away from him in a leadership perspective despite his lost season.