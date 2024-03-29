The New York Jets continue to go all-in on a 2024 Super Bowl run, pulling off another significant trade on Friday. Gang Green shored up their edge rusher depth, acquiring Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Jets are sending a conditional 2026 third-round pick for Reddick, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. As a result, New York's Super Bowl odds hiked up from +3000 to +2800, via FanDuel. Will Reddick's pass-rushing prowess help lead the team to the promised land for the first time since 1968?
Was the Haason Reddick deal a good move for the Jets?
After losing standout edge rusher Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency, the Jets needed a replacement. Former first-round pick Will McDonald isn't quite ready to take the leap into the upper echelon at the position, and New York is in win-now mode. As a result, the teams essentially swapped Huff and Reddick.
Ironically, the Jets may have been better off long-term keeping Huff, as he's four years younger than Reddick. However, general manager Joe Douglas isn't particularly concerned with that at the moment. If New York has another disastrous season, he and his staff will be goners. That's why the team pulled the trigger despite Reddick having just one year left on his deal.
Health-permitting, Reddick still has a chance to best Huff's production this season, despite his age. The eighth-year veteran has recorded at least 11 sacks each of the past four campaigns, while Huff just reached 10 sacks for the first time last season. Reddick's career-high is 16 sacks, which he registered during the 2022 campaign.
One key difference between the two players is the snap counts. Huff was used as a situational player with the Jets, playing just 42-percent of the team's defensive snaps. However, Reddick is an established three-down talent, appearing in at least 74-percent of Philadelphia's snaps in each of the last four years.
It makes sense that Vegas increased New York's Super Bowl odds, as the team has only gotten better on paper this offseason. While Reddick will take over Huff's role as the top pass-rusher, the Jets still sport an elite defensive line rotation to support him. McDonald, Jermaine Johnson II and John-Franklin Myers are all returning, as well as All-Pro interior lineman Quinnen Williams.
Even more crucially, the team finally got better on the offensive line. The additions of Morgan Moses, Tyron Smith, and John Simpson should help shore up the pass-protection for 40-year-old signal-caller Aaron Rodgers. Mix in the acquisition of wide receiver Mike Williams, and Jets fans have plenty of reasons to be excited.
Vegas now has New York as the 12th most-likely team to win it all. This is more than fair, as the organization has quite the mountain to climb before it can reach the pinnacle of the sport.
The Jets are currently going through the longest playoff drought in American sports, as they haven't reached the postseason since 2010. Also, injuries and lack of depth have caused the team to flounder time and time again, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. New York must finally conquer these demons before it can truly be taken seriously as an upper-echelon team.