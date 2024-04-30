The two worst teams in the National League face off and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Marlins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Rockies just came off a two-game series with the Houston Astros in Mexico City. It was a high-scoring series for the Astors, as they scored 20 runs in the two games. The Rockies could manage just six runs though. They will enter the series at 7-21 of the year. Meanwhile, the Marlins will be finishing a four-game set with the Nationals. Going into Monday night, they are 6-23 and have lost six straight games.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rockies-Marlins Odds
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: +120
Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 8 (-110)
Under: 8 (-110)
How to Watch Rockies vs. Marlins
Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT
TV: COLOR/BSFL
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockies are 24th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging this year. Ryan McMahon leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .308 on the year with five doubles and four home runs. This has led to 16 RBIs this year. McMahon Laos had 11 runs scored this year. Joining him in driving in runs is Elias Diaz. Diaz is hitting .303 opening the year with four doubles and two home runs. This has led to 14 RBIs on the year, while he has scored 11 times.
Brenton Doyle has been scoring a lot for the Rockies. He is hitting .323 on the year and getting on base at a .368 rate. He has seven doubles, a triple, and three home runs. This has led to just eight RBIs though. Still, Doyle has stolen four bases and scored 18 times. Joining him in scoring runs and swiping bags is Ezequiel Tovar. Rover is hitting .284 on the year with a .336 on-base percentage. He has two stolen bases and has scored 12 times. Further, he has six doubles and three home runs, leading to 12 RBIs.
Rocking pitching is 20th in the majors in ERA< while sitting 30th in WHIP and opponent batting average. Ryan Feltner will be on the mound for the Rockies in this one. He is 1-2 on their with a 5.68 ERA. Last time out he gave up four runs in four innings on ten hits. Current members of the Marlins have hit well off of him. They have hit .286 off him with two home runs. Jesus Sanchez has both of those home runs in just five at-bats.
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Marlins are 27th in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging percentage. Bryan De La Cruz and Jaxx Chisholm have been the major leaders on the team this year. De La Cruz is hitting .261 on the year with a .294 on-base percentage. He has six doubles and five home runs this season. This has led to 14 RBIS and 13 runs scored. Chisholm is hitting .245 this year, but with a .342 on base percentage. He has stolen five bases and scored 12 times. Further, Chisholm has five doubles and three home runs, good for 15 RBIs.
That is tied for the lead in RBIs with Jake Burger. Burger had been hitting .228 with three home runs and 15 RBIS but is on the IL. He could be back soon, but will not see time in this game. Josh Bell is driving in runs, but not hitting well for the Marlins right now. He is hitting just .176 this year but with 10 RBIs. He also has scored 15 times, while having three doubles and three home runs this year.
The Marlins pithcing is 27th in team ERA while sitting 29th in wHIP and 28th in opponent batting average. The Marlins have not named a starting pitcher for this game yet. Last time at this spot in the rotation, Sixton Sanchez opened the game, giving up three runs in 2.2 innings.
Final Rockies-Marlins Prediction & Pick
This game features two of the worst offensive units in the majors and against two base pitching staffs. The total in this one is intriguing but hard to predict. The over could easily be hit because of how bad the pitching is. Still, the under could hit because of how bad the hitting is. The best play in this game is with the spread. Both teams can have good nights, but take the extra runs in this one.
Final Rockies-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-205)