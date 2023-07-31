NFL Training Camp is in full swing but there is nothing stopping the Howie Roseman-led Philadelphia Eagles from pulling off an insane roster move. The team is going all-in after being just a game shy of winning a historic Super Bowl. Nick Sirriani and Sean Desai still need reliable safety to operate with. This comes after the fact that the Eagles experienced a massive fallout between them and CJ Gardner-Johnson. The 29-year-old is now headed to the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal. Philadelphia, on the other hand, is still looking.

Howie Roseman and the Eagles are searching for a new safety in the market, per ML Football. Their defensive squad may not be enough in the eyes of defensive coordinator Sean Desai which probably prompted the move.

Nick Sirriani's squad still has K'Von Wallace out of Clemson football. Justin Evans is still in the middle of his prime despite not getting as much playing time as he would like. But, the Eagles may start looking as soon as their NFL Training Camp kicks off. While the players are busy working out their team chemistry and schematics with each other, the front office could also kick off the year with a blockbuster move.

Management has managed to secure Cj Gardner-Johnson for a year by only giving up a fourth. There is no reason to believe that they could fleece another team without giving up much of their assets. Who is your pick to be the next safety for the Eagles?