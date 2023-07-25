The Detroit Lions had a scare when defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson was carted off of the field due to a non-contact knee injury during Monday's practice, but later reports indicated that Gardner-Johnson avoided a serious injury, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed those reports when speaking to the media.

“It appears to be that he's going to be OK,” Dan Campbell said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It doesn't appear to be anything serious. So we'll see. the images look pretty good. He may be out a day or two, but seems OK.”

The Lions signed CJ Gardner-Johnson to a one-year contract this offseason after being a key part of the very successful Philadelphia Eagles defense last season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Campbell's team comes into the 2023 season with a lot of hype. They missed out on the playoffs last season by just one game, and it is expected that they will take the next step this season and make the playoffs. Gardner-Johnson was supposed to play a part in that.

The Lions start out against the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season opener in week 1. They will go into that game as significant underdogs to the Chiefs, but they have a great chance to make a statement against the defending champions on opening night.

It will be interesting to follow the Lions this season. They have been building up a talented roster for multiple years now, and there are some real expectations. Hopefully they will continue to get good breaks regarding injuries throughout training camp.