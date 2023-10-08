Just a day after the Denver Broncos made the Randy Gregory trade, dealing the veteran pass rusher to the San Francisco 49ers, the rumors are that a Frank Clark trade could come next.

“The Broncos have gotten calls about other players on their roster as well,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. “And [they] could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline depending on how they fare over the next few weeks, according to league sources.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport got more specific about a potential Frank Clark trade.

“Sources say Frank Clark has drawn interest around the league. If the Broncos continue to struggle, he could be dealt, as well,” Rapoport wrote on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs cut Clark this past offseason after four seasons, three Pro Bowls, and two Super Bowls with the team. In June, the Broncos signed the 30-year-old veteran to a one-year, $5.45 million contract.

The upside for a team making a deal for Clark is that $4.2 million of his contract was signing bonus, meaning his new team would only have to pay the prorated portion of his $1.21 million base salary. On the downside, he suffered a hip injury and hasn’t played since Week 1. However, he should be on the field in Week 5.

If a Frank Clark deal follows the Randy Gregory trade, it will leave the Broncos defense — currently 32nd in the league in points allowed — with Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper as the starting OLBs and Thomas Incoom and Ronnie Perkins as the backups.