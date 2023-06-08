The NFL free agency carousel has slowed down drastically. However, the Denver Broncos stunned everybody by agreeing to a deal with Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowler Frank Clark, per Jordan Schultz of The Score.

‘Breaking: Free agent pass rusher Frank Clark is signing with the #Broncos, sources tell @theScore. The 3x Pro Bowler and 2x Super Bowl champ with the #Chiefs finds a new home in Denver.'

This is a massive love for Denver and Clark stays in the AFC West. The deal will be for one year and up to $7.5 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. It includes a $5.5 million guaranteed base and another $2 million in incentives.

Frank Clark was a big name on the market for pass rushers but couldn't find a deal until now, for some reason. This past season he had 25 solo tackles with five sacks and a forced fumble. He also had 1.5 sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Nonetheless, it was only a matter of time before the Chiefs and Clark moved on, and how he stays in the same division.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clark now joins a revamped roster after Sean Payton became the head coach, and that seems to be a reason why he decided to come to Denver (h/t Josina Anderson of CBS Sports).

“The situation with Sean Payton is good for me. I get to play alongside Randy Gregory and stay in my division that I am very familiar with. I also want to help the Broncos get back to the mountain top.”

Clark has 13.5 career postseason sacks, which is third most all-time behind Willie McGinest and Bruce Smith. He also was a huge part of the Seattle Seahawks defense before he made the move to Kansas City.