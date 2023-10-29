The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and many expect the New York Jets to be one of the more active teams prior to 4 p.m. ET deadline October 31. There has been talk that the Jets have been interested in adding a quarterback ever since Aaron Rodgers went down with his Achilles injury early in the Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets may also be interested in trading players currently on the roster, including Dalvin Cook and Carl Lawson.

Two more trade deadline nuggets for you (that I forgot to include here) … • The Commanders have been non-commital on whether they'll move DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat, waiting for Sunday's result. • The Jets have shown willingness to deal Dalvin Cook and/or Carl Lawson. https://t.co/EMxcTiEY8b — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 28, 2023

Cook had been a 4-time Pro Bowl performer during his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets signed him during the summer after he was released by his former team, and it appeared that it would be a move that paid off in a big way for the Jets.

The idea of Rodgers and Cook in the same backfield appeared to give the Jets offense a dangerous edge. However, Cook has played a small role with the Jets as the majority of the touches have gone to Breece Hall. As a result, Cook would not have a problem if the Jets moved him to another team.

New York is apparently willing to deal Cook and defensive end Carl Lawson, who is in his second year with the Jets. He had 33 tackles and 7.0 sacks a year ago, but he has yet to register a sack this season and has just 3 tackles.

Cook has just 39 carries this season for 109 yards and he has not scored a rushing touchdown. He is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry, which is a far cry from the player who rushed for a minimum of 1,135 yards from 2019 through 2022.