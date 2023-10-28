Football fans in New York are in for a treat this weekend, as they’ll get to watch the hometown clash between the Jets and the Giants. In other news across the league, the Steelers host the Jaguars for a showdown that should give us a much better view of who this Pittsburgh Steelers team really is. Stay tuned to our NFL odds series with more NFL picks around the league.

NFL Odds: Eagles at Commanders

Eagles: -7 (-112)

Commanders: +7 (-108)

The Eagles travel to the nation's capital this weekend to take on the Commanders, who are outmatched right from the start. The one saving grace for this Washington team is their defensive front seven, but Philadelphia’s offensive line combined with the elite mobility of Jalen Hurts should neutralize what is likely Washington’s only advantage in this matchup.

The Eagles will not score quite as efficiently as they usually do, but they’ll do more than enough offensively and it will be a struggle for Washington’s offense to do much of anything.

Expect Hurts to adjust and move the ball down the field efficiently early in the second half. If Washington overcommits to the pass defense, look for Hurts to pull off a couple of backbreaking runs that will stretch Washington’s defense beyond its breaking point.

NFL Pick: Eagles -7 (-112)

NFL Odds: Jaguars at Steelers

Jaguars: -1.5 (-115) Jaguars moneyline (-124)

Steelers: +1.5 (-105) Steelers moneyline (+106)

I love finding games that are tossups, and this game would likely be a tossup on a neutral field. The Jaguars seemingly have the advantage offensively, but the Steelers have the edge defensively, boasting arguably the best defense in football. TJ, Watt, Cam Heyward, and Alex Highsmith will do their best to make life very unpleasant for Trevor Lawrence this weekend.

If they can make Lawrence guess and hear the footsteps, they should be able to force him into at least two or three major mistakes during the game. It will then likely fall on the steel, or secondary to take advantage of these mistakes, which they are certainly talented enough to do.

While Patrick Peterson hasn’t played up to his reputation all year and Levi Wallace is struggling, Joey Porter Jr. has increasingly shown more and more of what he is capable of as he receives more playing time, and Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the best safeties in the league.

The Steelers' offense has struggled immensely for the vast majority of the season, but they have been brilliant in the fourth quarter. This is a trend dating back to last season, and I don’t believe that it is a coincidence.

Throughout most of the game, they play hesitant, scared, and rigid. It’s like they’re afraid to make a mistake and playing not to lose. In the fourth quarter, they throw all that out the window and play fearlessly. They just go out there and have fun. It’s a free-flowing, dynamic offense with more variety in the play-calling. The team is more willing to throw over the middle of the field, to take risks, and to take deep shots down the field.

Matt Canada needs to unleash the offense earlier in the game. It might not always be pretty, but let the kids play. That’s how they learn and grow.

If that happens, the Steelers could win this game easily. Even if it doesn’t and Canada sticks to the status quo, Pittsburgh’s defense and the offense’s fourth-quarter heroics should keep the game close.

With just a 1.5-point spread, however, I see more value in taking the moneyline bet and picking the Steelers to win outright.

NFL Pick: Steelers moneyline (+108)



NFL Odds: Jets at Giants

Jets: -3 (-110)

Giants: +3 (-110)

This is a matchup between two bad teams, and I think the game will be fairly even. The Giants are still in the midst of a semi-rebuild, and the Jets have been victims of the injury bug this year.

Tyrod Taylor is far from a great quarterback, but Zach Wilson isn’t much better himself and the advantage might actually go to the Giants here due to Taylor’s mobility.

The Jets have the edge at wide receiver thanks to Garrett Wilson, but the Giants have the advantage at running back and tight end, with two stars in Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller.

The bottom line is that nobody will be mistaking either of these teams for a powerhouse, but the Giants are playing at home and Taylor’s mobility should be an asset. If he can move the chains with his legs, the Giants can kill clock and limit how many times they have to put the ball in the air.

That is enough for me to back them and take the points in this matchup.

NFL Pick: Giants +3 (-110)