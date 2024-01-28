The Lions and Jared Goff will discuss a contract extension this offseason.

The Detroit Lions are in the midst of one of their very best seasons in franchise history. They are on the doorstep of what would be their first appearance in the Super Bowl. It's understandable that they would want to keep this squad together as best as they can. That starts with Jared Goff, who is up for a new contract soon.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Lions are expected to address Goff's contract situation this offseason. He has one more year left on his contract until becoming a free agent.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Lions may make QB Jared Goff a rich man (again) this offseason, while his impressive OC Ben Johnson is getting visits from the #Commanders and #Seahawks this week. pic.twitter.com/HIaDprMPRN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

“The Detroit Lions never considered him a bridge quarterback, always thought he would be the franchise guy. Now they have the opportunity to pay him like one,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is after they get through the Super Bowl, this offseason, the Lions and Goff's representation are expected to begin talks on a contract extension to pay him as one of the higher-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.”

Goff threw for 4,575 passing yards in 2023, second only to Tua Tagovailoa, along with 30 touchdown passes as the Lions again posted one of the best offenses in the NFL. Over the last two seasons, Goff has established himself as a very solid QB. He may not be the main driving force behind Detroit's success but he is the man who is steering the ship the right way and being widely recognized for his efforts.

The tricky thing is that the Lions have to either ensure Goff can continue playing at a high level, even if offensive coordinator Ben Johnson takes his talents elsewhere, or make the contract easy to get out of. Detroit will also have to make sure to retain cap space open for its bevy of young playmakers who are bound to get contract extensions themselves at some point. If the contract is for just a handful of years, it should work out just fine.

With the Lions being out of position to draft a high-profile young quarterback and any other quarterback above Jared Goff's level not being made available for trade, it's in their best interest to keep him aboard.