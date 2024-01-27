Jared Goff chants break out in Pistons game

In case it wasn't clear after a historic losing streak, Detroit Pistons fans are solidly in football mode. During a Saturday afternoon game featuring the worst the NBA has to offer, Little Caesars Arena turned its attention to the Super Bowl-seeking Detroit Lions, more specifically their quarterback.

When Washington Wizards big man Marvin Bagley III stepped up to the free throw line, he was not booed but instead serenaded with Jared Goff chants. While it might be difficult to see on Woodward Avenue, local sports pride is beaming brightly in the Motor City.

The crowd chanting Jared Goff at Little Caesars Areana for the Pistons-Wizards game 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/awO6gZexwK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2024

A suffering fan base is fully basking in Lions' success

There was a time when Detroit fans could wear the same, ignominious paper bag on their heads for Pistons and Lions games, but Ford Field is no longer a den of despair. It is a site of triumph, where head coach Dan Campbell, Goff and the rest of the gritty group lifted an entire sports community to heights it hasn't seen in a long, long time.

The Pistons, who lost at home to the Wizards 118-104, are particularly accustomed to disappointment these days. They went two months without a win earlier in the season, tying the “Process” Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in NBA history at 28.

Former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Cunningham (22.8 points, 7.3 assists per game) and center Jalen Duren (averaging a double-double and had 18 rebounds Saturday) inspire optimism for the future, but the growing pains remain intense and ongoing. Fortunately, the Lions are doing their part to assuage fans' misery.

Dan Campbell's kneecap-biters will look to clinch their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history when they battle the San Francisco 49ers in Levi's Stadium Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Jared Goff might as well be named mayor if he can lead this team to Las Vegas.