The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a massively important absence heading into the 2023 season. Star pass rusher Nick Bosa is holding out as he negotiates a long-term deal. The 25-year-old phenom appears to be ready to miss games after already missing training camp.

Bosa should receive a contract that makes him the highest-paid player at his position. Whether you think he truly is the best or not, his talent level should make him a guy that resets the market following megadeals of the past. After registering 18.5 sacks last season and winning the Defensive Player of the Year award with 46 of the 50 first-place votes, throwing him a massive bag is in order as his rookie contract comes to a close after this season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers' offer to Bosa is already the highest among edge players, surpassing Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt and his contract's $28 million average annual value. But Bosa wants even more and seems to be seeking Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald's historic deal — worth over $31 million per year — as a barrier to clear.

“There is no deal yet for Nick Bosa and I would say similar to Chris Jones — maybe without quite the amount of urgency — until there is a significant breakthrough, I do not expect Nick Bosa on the field for the San Francisco 49ers,” Rapoport said. “And this really isn’t a question of, ‘Is [he] going to be the NFL's highest-paid pass rusher?’ It sounds to me like they’re already there, already past T.J. Watt. That’s not really what this is about…This is about how close to Aaron Donald's $31 million and change does he get — or does he get over that.”

The difference between what Bosa wants and what the 49ers are offering has been rumored to be about $4 million. Securing him on a deal comparable to that of Donald would be very expensive but it would keep the team's best and most transformative player happy and on the field.

Coincidentally, the 49ers open their season against Watt and the Steelers in a showdown in Pittsburgh. If San Francisco wants Bosa back in action to help them chase down Kenny Pickett and start 2023 with a win, they’re going to have to pony up some money.