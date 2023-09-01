The San Francisco 49ers appear to have as good a chance as any team in the NFC of unseating the Philadelphia Eagles at the top of the conference. However, they are going to need ace pass rusher Nick Bosa in the lineup if that is going to happen.

With the start of the season just over a week away, Bosa continues to stay away from the 49ers. The team recognizes that they have the reigning defensive player of the year, but the two sides are $4 million apart in contract negotiations, per a report by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Bosa would like to become the highest paid n0n-quarterback in NFL history, while the 49ers don't appear to want to go that far. However, they could change their minds if it means that Bosa will be back with the team and in the lineup when the Niners open the season in Pittsburgh.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has not issued a specific deadline as to when Bosa must be back with the team if he is going to play in the opener. “I don’t (have a deadline),” Shanahan said. “I’ve never had to make that decision before. I won’t make that until I see him. I’m going to do everything I can to hope that he plays against Pittsburgh, but I can’t make that decision until you see a guy out there.

Nick Bosa had a remarkable 18.5 sacks last year, and he used his power and speed to make big plays for the 49ers when they needed him to come through. The quality of the defense will not reach the same level if Bosa is not in the lineup in the early part of the season.