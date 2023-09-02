The San Francisco 49ers and Nick Bosa are still working toward agreeing to a contract. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently stated that there is reason for optimism ahead of the 2023 season.

“Nick Bosa and the 49ers, a bit more optimism here,” Fowler said on ESPN. “People I've talked to believe he will be the highest paid defensive player in the league above (Aaron) Donald's 31-plus million if they can get this at the finish line. The 49ers would like to push this through before Week 1 but not a slam dunk. A deal of this magnitude has a lot of nuance to it.”

Bosa is one of the best defensive players in the league. Fowler reported he's heard Bosa could become the “highest paid defensive player” in the NFL. At just 25 years old, offering Bosa a lucrative contract right now makes sense. Although any major contract has risk, age won't be an issue for the 49ers star. The question is whether or not the two sides can come to an agreement on a final deal, something that's seemingly been a challenge with Week 1 right around the corner.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

49ers, Nick Bosa contract in question ahead of Week 1

Fowler's report suggests Bosa and the 49ers could come to terms sooner rather than later. If he's expected to become the highest paid defender, then the only concern is finalizing the deal.

One thing that's clear is the 49ers can't afford to lose Bosa. Yes, San Francisco's defense is impressive even without him, but he's the anchor. The 49ers need to find a way to keep him in San Francisco for years to come.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the 49ers-Nick Bosa contract talks as they are made available.