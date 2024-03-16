After remaining a free agent through the early stages of free agency, wide receiver Michael Gallup will visit the Carolina Panthers next week for the purpose of finding his next NFL employer.
As the #Panthers continue to look to add weapons, source says they are bringing in former #Cowboys WR Michael Gallup in for a visit next week.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2024
Gallup has been with the Dallas Cowboys for the last six years, and he has had various levels of success. During the 2023 season, it seemed that fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb made nearly every big play for the Cowboys, and that left Gallup with limited opportunities. As a result, Gallup's numbers last year were not impressive as he caught just 34 passes for 419 yards with 2 touchdowns.
Gallup's best year came in 2019, when he caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards with 6 touchdowns. The 6-1, 198-pound receiver displayed excellent ability at making key plays after the catch as he proved very difficult to bring down that season.
However, Gallup has not been able to build off that performance and he has been something of a bit player since that season. Gallup hopes he can find a new opportunity shortly, and he would have a chance to play a more important role with the Panthers than he has in recent seasons with the Cowboys.
Michael Gallup was a third-round selection for the Cowboys in 2018. He played his college football for the Colorado State Rams.
Gallup could prove to be quite beneficial if he signs with the Panthers. Carolina struggled badly on the offensive side of the ball throughout the 2023 season. The Panthers finished dead last with just 265.3 yards per game and they were also last in scoring at 13.9 points per game.