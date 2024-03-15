The Dallas Cowboys offseason hasn't exactly got off a ringing start. After striking out on marquee targets over the first few days of free agency, Dallas on Friday released wide receiver Michael Gallup and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
The moves free up over $11 million in cap savings for the 2024 season. Parting ways with Gallup saves Dallas $9.5 million, while Vander Esch's release frees up an additional $2.1 million in cap space.
Gallup re-signed with the Cowboys in March 2022 on a five-year, $62.5 million contract. A third-round pick in 2018, he enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore, finishing the 2019 season with 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. Gallup never reached that peak again, tearing his ACL in 2021 and hauling in just 34 catches for a career-low 418 yards and two scores last season, serving as Dallas' third wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.
On March 9th, the Cowboys gave Gallup permission to seek a trade. A trade market never materialized for the 28-year-old, though, other teams confident Dallas would release him. Gallup now hits free agency, able to sign with the team of his choosing.
Vander Esch was the Cowboys' first-round pick in 2018, wildly exceeding expectations as a rookie en route to Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro honors. He played 19 total games over the next two seasons, initially limited by a nerve issue in his neck and then a broken collarbone. Vander Esch was fully healthy in 2021, but wasn't the same player he was before the injury bug began to bite him.
Dallas re-signed the former Boise State star to a two-year deal last offseason following a 2022 campaign in which he played 14 games. Vander Esch suffered another neck injury in early October, causing the Cowboys to place him on injured reserve. He played just five games in 2023, racking up 30 tackles and scoring his first career touchdown on a fumble return against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.
Jerry Jones' team has been notably quiet in free agency so far, bringing back cornerback Jourdan Lewis and longsnapper Trent Sieg on one-year contracts. Dallas also signed veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks to a one-year deal after he initially agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers.